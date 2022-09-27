Malaga marks World Tourism Day with free visits to many museums and other places of interest Some venues are also offering free guided tours and full information can be found in a leaflet published by the council which is available from tourist offices or can be downloaded online

Today, Tuesday 27 September, is World Tourism Day and in Malaga city a number of museums and other places of interest can be visited free of charge. This is something the council has been doing to mark the occasion since 2004, and this year the entry fee has been waived at:

The Pompidou Centre, the Russian Museum, Picasso’s place of birth, the Malaga Museum, the Picasso Museum, the Carmen Thyssen Museum, MUPAM, the Revello de Toro Museum, the National Airports and Air Transport Museum, the Museum of the Brotherhood of La Esperanza, the Museum Jorge Rando, the Principia Science Centre, the Contemporary Art Museum (CAC Malaga), the Military History Museum, the Interactive Music Museum and the Glass Museum.

Also participating in the free entry scheme today are the Roman Theatre, La Araña archaeological sites and La Concepción Botanical Garden (where entrance is free but there is a 3.90 euro charge for the visit).

Today is also an Open Day at the Museum of Flamenco Art – Peña Juan Breva, the Wine Museum, the Brotherhood of El Cautivo Museum, the Museum of the Imagination, Casa Gerald Brenan in Churriana, the Nereo shipyard Ecomuseum and the Ateneo in Malaga.

Malaga cathedral, the Alcazaba fortress, the Gibralfaro castle, the San Miguel cemetery and English cemetery can all be visited free to mark World Tourism Day today.

Information about opening hours, location, booking and public transport is included in a leaflet published by the council’s Tourism Department, which can be found in tourist offices and some hotels, or can be downloaded from here.

Malaga’s councillor for Tourism, Jacobo Florido, said that World Tourism Day is an exceptional opportunity to discover the city’s extensive range of museums and cultural attractions, not only for visitors but also for local residents and those from other towns in the area.