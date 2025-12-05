Two-year-old girl removed from parents in Malaga after being found malnourished, living in filth and testing positive for cocaine

The regional government of Andalucía has provisionally declared that a two-year-old girl has been living in a state of neglect. For this reason, her parents have lost custody over her and she has been handed over to an emergency foster family.

A medical check-up at Hospital Materno in Malaga detected traces of narcotic substances in the little girl's system. She tested positive for cocaine.

As sources from the regional ministry of social inclusion, youth, family and equality told SUR, the withdrawal was carried out due to "negligence and risk". The girl was found to be malnourished and living in filth, lacking the care that she needs.

The child has been placed with an emergency foster family. It was that family that took her to Hospital Materno for the medical examination.

The procedure to decree the provisional abandonment of the minor was completed on 2 December. The case has been reported to the National Police, specifically to the family and women's care unit (Ufam) of Torremolinos. The investigation remains open.