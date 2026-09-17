Malaga resident takes his own life at home after attempting to strangle his wife

A 39-year-old man reportedly took his own life after attempting to strangle his wife, 35, at their home in the Pinares de San ... Antón residential area in Malaga's Este district on Wednesday evening.

Their daughter called the emergency services at around 6pm on 16 September. She said that the man was "strangling" his wife and that she was unresponsive.

The coordination centre immediately mobilised the National Police and paramedics. Upon arrival, the police performed CPR on the woman, successfully resuscitating her, and the medical team rushed her to a hospital.

The man died at the scene after hanging himself, as the police told SUR.

According to the same sources, neither of the two appears in the Viogén system for the prevention of gender-based violence. This means that there were no previous complaints concerning the couple.

The National Police are working at the scene to establish the exact sequence of events.

A fateful 2026

Wednesday's incident in the El Palo district is the latest in a long list of gender-based violence cases in the province of Malaga.

Earlier this month, Minister for Equality Ana Redondo expressed her concern about the number of femicides in Andalucía and in Malaga, in particular. The province accounts for six of the ten deaths recorded in the region so far in 2026.

The most recent incident occurred just a month ago, on 10 August. The National Police arrested a man in San Pedro Alcántara in connection with the death of a woman in what appears to be another possible gender-based crime.

The 58-year-old suspect fatally stabbed his partner in the home where they lived together and, 24 hours later, confessed to a neighbour. The police found the victim, a 36-year-old transgender woman of Venezuelan origin, with serious stab wounds, mainly to the chest.

In the first seven months of 2026 alone, the province recorded six gender-based crimes (five women and the daughter of one of them), which matches the total figure for the whole of 2025.

Review the latest crime and judicial news reports