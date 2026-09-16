Kategora Oceanika invites investors to discover its Flex Living model

Kategora Oceanika, located just minutes from Los Álamos beach in Torremolinos, has apartments available from 238,000 euros.

SUR in English Málaga 16/09/2026 a las 11:23h.

Kategora Oceanika is opening its doors to potential investors on 24 and 25 September, offering visitors the chance to tour the complex, see the apartments and learn more about its hotel management model.

Located in Los Álamos, Torremolinos, the development has been operating as Kora Olea since March. Kategora's Kora Living brand manages the hotel, allowing potential investors to see how the completed development is operating and review its first months of performance.

Those interested can register for the Open Doors events, which will include guided tours of the complex led by Kategora's sales team. Visitors will be able to see the facilities and available apartments while learning more about the hotel's management and the project's performance.

Each tour will be followed by a presentation about the investment model, with time for attendees to ask questions directly to the Kategora team.

A hotel project already in operation

Kategora Oceanika opened in March this year and has since operated as Kora Olea, one of the properties managed by Kora Living.

The development's operation means potential investors can see the finished product rather than simply viewing plans or projections. During the open days, visitors will be able to tour the complex and see how the hotel operates in practice.

Kora Olea has recorded average occupancy of 89.5% in its first five months, rising to 98.5% during the summer season. Guests have also rated the property 4.6 out of 5 on Google and 9.2 out of 10 on Booking.com.

The figures provide an early indication of the property's performance since opening. They will also be presented during the open days, giving potential investors the opportunity to examine the first results from an asset that is already operating and receiving guests.

More than 60% of the apartments have already been sold, with one- and two-bedroom units ranging from 30 to 48 square metres. (Kategora)

"Investing in an asset that's already operating allows investors to see the quality of the product and assess its first real operating indicators before making a decision. These open days give potential investors the opportunity to understand exactly what they're investing in, see how our model works and assess the project based on something they can already visit and experience," says Agustín Orcasitas, Chief Commercial Officer at Kategora.

Kategora Oceanika comprises 180 apartments and has a distinctive architectural feature: it is the largest hotel building made from timber in southern Europe.

The project is marketed by Kategora and was developed by Malaga-based property company Nuovit. In addition to its timber construction, one of its main features is its location near Malaga's key transport links.

The complex is just a short distance from Los Álamos beach in Torremolinos, with connections to Malaga city centre and Malaga Airport. Its location is intended to cater both to holidaymakers and people travelling to the province for work or temporary stays.

What investing in Flex Living means

Flexible accommodation, or Flex Living, combines short and medium-term stays with hotel-style services. At Kategora Oceanika, the business operates under a hotel licence, with professional management designed to cater to different ways of travelling and working.

Demand for this type of accommodation extends beyond digital nomads. The model is aimed at people who need temporary accommodation in a particular destination, whether for work or leisure, and want the flexibility to choose the length of their stay without giving up hotel services.

The Costa del Sol is one of Spain's leading tourist destinations, welcoming more than 14.7 million passengers a year. (Kategora)

"Flex Living responds to growing demand for temporary accommodation in cities and destinations with strong economic and tourism activity. In this context, projects such as Kategora Oceanika offer investors an asset with professional management and a long-term outlook," says Orcasitas.

More than 60% of the apartments have already been sold, with available units starting at 238,000 euros. Projected net returns are around 7% a year, based on the asset's expected performance. During the open days, Kategora's sales team will explain the investment opportunity and how its delegated management model works.

Kategora's experience in Flex Living

The performance of other developments provides further context on Kora Living's operating experience. In 2025, Kora Green City in Vitoria-Gasteiz, the largest Passivhaus accommodation development in Europe, once again achieved net returns of more than 9%, with average occupancy of 95%. That same year, Kora Nivaria Beach in Tenerife recorded returns of more than 10% and 93% occupancy.

Kora Olea, marketed by Kategora as Kategora Oceanika, has recorded average occupancy of 89.5%, rising to 98.5% during the summer season. (Kategora)

Kora Kiliki in Pamplona, Kora Tigot in Tenerife, Kora Lluna in Valencia and Kora Olea itself, which opened between late 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, all recorded average occupancy rates above 90% in their first months of operation.

See Kategora Oceanika for yourself

On 24 and 25 September, potential investors attending the open days will be able to take a guided tour of the complex and its apartments, giving them the opportunity to see Kategora's investment model and the development's residential facilities first-hand.

Kategora's sales team will accompany visitors throughout the tours, answering questions and explaining project details. The sessions are designed to give attendees a clearer picture of what is being offered, from the apartment layouts to the shared facilities and the setting in which the hotel operates.

Marketed by Kategora as Kategora Oceanika and operated by Kora Living as Kora Olea since March, the development has projected net returns of 7% a year. (Kategora)

The fact that Kora Olea is already open adds another dimension to the visit. Visitors can see how the private apartments and communal areas work together and how the property's facilities and services meet the needs of its guests.

This complements the financial figures, allowing potential investors to see the completed development and assess its characteristics before deciding.

Those interested in attending the private viewings can register through the Kategora Open Doors website. The visits offer an opportunity to see the Flex Living concept in operation and learn more about the professionally managed investment model.

Kategora Oceanika Open Doors

Location: Kora Olea, Costa del Sol (Torremolinos, Málaga)

Thursday 24 September

7pm – Guided tour of the complex

7.30pm – Presentation and talk

Friday 25 September

12pm – Guided tour of the complex

12.30pm – Presentation and talk

5pm – Guided tour of the complex

5.30pm – Presentation and talk

Due to high demand, advance registration is required through the Kategora Oceanika Open Doors website: https://kora-oceanika.kategora.com/visita-apartamentos?utm_source=diariosur.es&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=kategora_oceanika_bc_opendoors_sept_ES&channel=Performance&chaneldescription=Press%20Release