Alleged murderer from San Pedro Alcántara and trans victim had filed complaints against each other a week before the crime

Just a few days before the tragedy, the alleged killer and the victim of a killing in San Pedro Alcántara (Marbella) had been arrested for ... assaulting one another.

As confirmed to SUR by police sources and the High Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA), both filed complaints against each other on 1 August. However, the court eventually dismissed the case after both the man and the woman refused to stand by their accusations.

The police investigation places the date of the crime as Sunday 9 August. However, the body was not discovered until this Monday, after the perpetrator himself rang a neighbour to confess that he had killed his girlfriend.

The alert raised by the latter prompted patrols to be dispatched to the address, where they found the trans woman’s body and apprehended the suspect. The suspect is due to appear before the duty court in Marbella this Wednesday.

Despite the romantic relationship between the two, the case will not be heard by a court specialising in violence against women, but by an ordinary criminal court.

Sources at the TSJA explain that the decision is due to the fact that the deceased had not initiated the administrative procedures required to amend the entry regarding her sex in the civil register.