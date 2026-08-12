Malaga province accounts for 20 per cent of Spain's gender-based crimes so far in 2026

Malaga province tops the most harrowing statistics on gender-based violence in Spain. With six women murdered by their partners or ex-partners so far ... in 2026, the province accounts for almost 20 per cent of the 31 murders the government delegation has confirmed nationwide.

This means that the province now accounts for nearly one in five confirmed femicides across the country so far this year.

However, the true impact of this scourge in Malaga is even greater when the circumstances of two other recent crimes are taken into account.

To the official list must be added the murder of one of the victims' daughters at the same time as her mother and the recent murder of a trans woman in San Pedro Alcántara.

In the latter case, although the victim had begun a transition process and was in a romantic relationship with her abuser, her death is under investigation as a case of domestic violence.

The reason for this is that the woman had not yet begun the administrative procedures to amend her gender in the civil register, which, for the time being, prevents her case from being formally included in the official statistics on femicide.

With six confirmed crimes of gender-based violence, Malaga has already matched the total figure for the whole of 2025: the year in which it broke its all-time record since records began (2003). This year, Malaga province has already surpassed provinces such as Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia.

In July alone, four women in the province were found dead with signs of violence, two of them within a mere 24 hours of each other.

The latest case in Malaga took place on 21 July in Benahavís. The suspect was arrested ten days later.

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