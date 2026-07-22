Malaga police search for perpetrator of murder of 45-year-old woman with neck cut in Benahavís

Guardia Civil officers in the area in Benahavís where the incident took place.

Irene Quirante and José Carlos García 22/07/2026 a las 10:41h.

The Guardia Civil in the Malaga town of Benahavís discovered the body of a 45-year-old woman with a cut neck inside a home on Tuesday morning. The victim appears in the VioGén system for domestic abuse, although her case had been inactive for several years.

The police are currently focusing on identifying and locating the perpetrator. At the moment, they are considering all hypotheses, including gender-based violence.

According to sources, neighbours contacted the emergency services at around 9.50am to report an assault at a home in the Los Arqueros area. The dispatcher mobilised several police teams, paramedics and the 061 women's helpline.

Upon arriving, they found the woman lying in a large pool of blood, with a cut on her neck. They could only confirm her death.

According to the report, the neighbours who reported the assault saw a man speeding away from the scene in a vehicle.

The judicial team have transferred the body to the institute of legal medicine in Malaga for an autopsy, which will shed light on the crime.

So far in July, Malaga has recorded three other gender-based violence murders.

On 1 July, the body of 35-year-old Cristina, a resident of Malaga city's Ciudad Jardín district, was found in a well in Rincón de la Victoria. That same day, her ex-partner confessed that he had stabbed her to death weeks earlier.

Just one week later, in the early hours of 8 July, a 61-year-old woman and her 31-year-old daughter were found dead in their home in Mijas after the house had been set on fire.

Their names were María and Patricia, respectively. Both had stab wounds, leading investigators to suspect from the outset that the perpetrator had tried to disguise the double murder with arson.

The following day, the mother's ex-partner, 67, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the double murder and for suspected robbery with violence. The man appeared in the police database as a "persistent aggressor".

Report gender-based violence

Victims, their family members and witnesses who want to report gender-based violence can do so by contacting the 061 helpline, which is available 24 hours a day in 53 different languages. The call is free and does not appear on the phone bill. Incidents can also be reported by emailing 016-online@igualdad.gob.es.

Alternatively, there is also the WhatsApp chat at 600000016. In an emergency, the National Police (091), the Local Police (092) and the Guardia Civil (062) provide immediate assistance.

If someone is unable to make a call, they can use the ALERTCOPS app, which sends a geolocation alert to the police.

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