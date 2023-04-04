Tickets for new Avlo high-speed trains between Malaga and Madrid set to go on sale Renfe has announced the date that tickets for its low-cost alternative to the AVE, between the Spanish capital and the Costa del Sol, will go on sale

Ignacio Lillo / Raquel Merino Malaga

Spain’s national train operator Renfe will start its new low-cost AVE high-speed service, better known by the acronym Avlo, between Madrid and Malaga on 1 June. The initial offer for passengers is for the circulation of two trains between Atocha and María Zambrano per day, departing from Malaga early in the morning and returning from Madrid in the afternoon.

Renfe has already announced the date on which tickets for its Avlo trains will go on sale: it will be 12 April through the Renfe website. All tickets will be of a single class, called'Basic and, in terms of prices, they will go up or down depending on demand, as they are managed through a dynamic system.

On top of the base price, the client may add additional services such as seat selection, changes or cancellations and additional luggage. The base price includes a small suitcase and a handbag.

Avlo services are provided on trains similar to the AVE units, although with more striking signage and adapted to accommodate more seats. Additionally, the Avlo trains do not have a cafeteria or mobile bar service, but they do have automatic vending machines for drinks and snacks. In total, they will offer 436 places plus another two specifically for people with reduced mobility.

Avlo trains will always make stops at all intermediate stations on the high-speed line: Antequera-Santa Ana, Puente Genil, Córdoba, Puertollano and Ciudad Real; so the journey will be slower than the AVE service, which does not make as many stops.