This is how much parking in Hospital Civil's new temporary car park will cost during the construction of Malaga's third hospital

José Antonio Sau 04/06/2026 a las 15:10h.

The temporary 650-space car park on the grounds of Malaga's Hospital Civil has already established the rates for patients and healthcare workers, despite there not being an official opening date.

According to sources SUR has consulted, the public will pay 1.36 euros per hour (0.022586 per minute) and professionals from the Andalusian health service (SAS) will pay 0.61 per hour (0.010083 per minute).

In particular, there are 163 spaces for public service employees, who will need prior accreditation to use them. The car park will be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The construction of this temporary surface car park is phase zero of the Virgen de la Esperanza project (Malaga's third hospital).

Currently, the concessionaire is building the future Blas de Lezo car park, before construction of the hospital starts. The car park should be ready in a little more than a year.

The car park will have seven above-ground floors and three underground levels, providing 839 car park spaces.

A healthcare worker with a 12-hour shift will pay 7.32 euros and 4.27 euros during a seven-hour shift.

The third phase of the project is the construction of the hospital: a four-level underground and eleven-level above-ground building, with a car park on levels -2 and -3. This car park will have 928 spaces for cars and 128 for motorcycles (1,056 in total).

Both facilities (the future Blas de Lezo car park and the one at the hospital complex) will have reserved spaces for healthcare workers and local residents. A joint venture will manage the car parks for 23 years.

At the end of May, Malaga's Hospital Regional said that it plans to open the new, remodelled temporary car park as soon as possible, whose entrance will be on Avenida Arroyo de los Ángeles, which will allow for an expansion of the parking alternatives available for users and professionals.

Managing director of Hospital Regional José Antonio Ortega acknowledges the inconvenience construction work and closures are causing. "We want to thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation during this phase of the construction," he said in a recent press release.

Ortega also stated that "the future Virgen de la Esperanza hospital is a fundamental project for the healthcare development of Malaga and, as such, requires organisational measures to ensure that patient care can continue alongside the construction work".

The hospital's management recommends, whenever possible, prioritising the use of public transport or arriving earlier for hospital appointments to facilitate transport during this period.

Parking at Hospital Materno Infantil

Currently, this temporary car park has around 280 spaces for shared use among professionals, patients and other users linked to hospital activity.

With the aim of minimising the impact of this temporary reorganisation, Hospital Regional has implemented various transport and parking measures.

Among these are "the reopening that same day of the car park at Hospital Materno, which will recover approximately 110 spaces once the comprehensive renovation of the space is over".

Public transport

The metro extension will arrive simultaneously with the opening of the future third hospital in 2032.

Currently, several EMT bus lines connect the hospital area with different parts of the city. These include lines L-7 (Centro Alameda-Carlinda-Parque Litoral), L-15 (Virreina-Santa Paula) and N-2 (Centro-Plaza de la Marina).