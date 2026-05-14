Malaga's Hospital Regional endocrinology unit moves to Hospital Civil

José Antonio Sau 14/05/2026 a las 20:04h.

Malaga's Hospital Regional has relocated the outpatient clinics of the endocrinology and nutrition unit to Hospital Civil, following renovations to the second floor.

Previously, these clinics were spread across three locations: the Carlos Haya building, Hospital Civil and the CARE centre. This created more problems for those in charge in organising patient care and travel arrangements.

This recent action unifies outpatient consultations, functional units and diagnostic resources in the same care area, reorganising the care circuits.

The space includes seven medical consultation rooms, admission areas, technical rooms, an ultrasound room, a waiting room, storage areas and two adapted toilets.

The model incorporates single-visit consultations, allowing for clinical assessment and diagnostic testing in a single appointment. These include a single-visit thyroid consultation with ultrasound, specialised consultations for pituitary pathology and oncoendocrinology, as well as outpatient clinical nutrition consultations.

Head of the endocrinology and nutrition department Dr Gabriel Olveira said that concentrating "consultations, professionals and diagnostic technology in the same space allows for clinical assessments and tests to be carried out during the same visit whenever possible".

He noted that "the proximity between teams facilitates clinical decision-making and coordination among professionals".

The new facilities incorporate integrated diagnostic technology in consultations, such as endocrine clinical ultrasound, advanced bioimpedance, functional tests and indirect calorimetry for complex patients.

Furthermore, the research area facilitates interaction with teams from the IBIMA BIONAND platform, in addition to reorganising the training environment.