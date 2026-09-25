Special anti-mafia police taskforce deployed in Malaga capital following wave of shootings

María José Díaz Alcalá Malaga 25/09/2026 a las 15:06h.

Following a series of shootings in the heart of Malaga capital that left an innocent 20-year-old bystander dead and a man linked to Turkish organised crime critically injured, Spain's central government has activated a major anti-mafia police operation in the city.

The government sub-delegation in Malaga confirmed on Friday 25 September the expansion of the 'Plan Costa del Sol' to the provincial capital. The special operational security plan is designed to dismantle organised crime networks, intercept illegal firearms, and curb violent gang feuds across the region.

(Policía Nacional)

The deployment began on Thursday night with high-visibility vehicle checkpoints and stop-and-search operations across strategic points in the city. Specialised officers from the Police Intervention Unit (UIP) and the Prevention and Reaction Unit (UPR) have been drafted in from across Eastern Andalucía to reinforce local provincial security forces.

Random checkpoints and high-risk zones

The operational plan involves a heightened armed police presence in public spaces, random vehicle inspections, and targeted identity checks. Officers are varying deployment schedules and locations continuously to preserve the element of surprise and restrict the mobility of criminal gang members.

Operations are focusing on high-density areas, including commercial hubs, nightlife districts, suburban perimeters, and residential estates (urbanizaciones) where criminal groups may attempt to establish safehouses.

Auxiliary specialised support - including sniffer dog units (Guías Caninos) and police helicopters - has also been integrated into the city's daily security architecture to assist in seizing firearms and narcotics.

Government stance on staffing

The central government sub-delegate in Malaga, Javier Salas, stated that the plan brings a significant increase in National Police personnel stationed in the city, though specific officer numbers remain confidential for operational security reasons.

Salas highlighted that the deployment forms part of a broader security strategy alongside the Campo de Gibraltar Special Security Plan, noting that police forces across Malaga province have grown by more than 1,000 officers since 2018 following previous budget cuts.