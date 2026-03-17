Rafa Nadal's business ambitions reach future Malaga San Andres marina

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Tuesday, 17 March 2026, 16:15 Share

Rafa Nadal has further expanded his presence in Malaga's business world with the acquisition of a stake in Ocean Platform Marinas (OPM) - the frontrunner to take over the construction and management of the future San Andrés marina in the Huelin district.

OPM already operates the Muelle Uno megayacht marina at Malaga Port. Currently, it is the possible winner of the contract with Qatari fund Al Alfia, which holds the San Andrés concession. The extension of the port in Huelin will have more than 500 berths.

The armed conflict in Iran is significantly disrupting economic activity and investment plans in the Persian Gulf countries. Technical sources, however, have indicated that the involvement of Rafa Nadal, who is greatly admired in that country, could help unblock negotiations and finally provide the necessary impetus to begin construction.

It is worth recalling that the Port Authority has already warned the investors that they must complete the procedures and start construction as soon as possible. This body could withdraw the concession if the work does not start soon.

The San Andrés marina will also become the location of the future music auditorium - one of the city council's greatest recent projects. In addition, Rafa Nadal is building a tennis club near the port extension.

The tennis player and the yachts

Nadal is now entering the megayacht business, where his partners include business owner José Luis Almazán, founder of OCP and OPM; the Matutes family; and founder of Acotral Domingo de Torres. The group's objective is to develop a network of specialised berths for large luxury yachts, a growing segment in the Mediterranean.

Nadal's entry into this platform is part of his business diversification strategy following his retirement from professional tennis. Through his investement company Aspemir, the former world number one has spearheaded various projects related to tourism, sports and real estate.