Malaga Port removes controversial Neptune and Venus statues next week

THE controversial reign of the giant gods of Malaga Port, Neptune and Venus, is coming to an end. As per contract, the Port Authority will ... remove them on 16 September, six months after their installation in March.

The statues by sculptor Ginés Serrán have been at the centre of a long-running debate. In January, they drew the ire of various cultural institutions, which criticised their excessive size and the superhero-like appearance of the figures.

Initially, Serrán loaned the Roman deities free of charge for 25 years. The Port Authority built two pedestals opposite Plaza de la Marina, but the debate brought the project to a standstill.

Eventually, their installation was approved, but the display period was considerably reduced: just six months. The deadline expires next week.

According to sources, the date 16 September is provisional and may change, but the order to remove the monumental mythological statues is already under way.

Ceuta-born artist Ginés Serrán fought to have his statues installed for longer or moved to another location: an option that, for now, remains unresolved.

"We have made it very clear that this is a temporary arrangement," the port's chairman Carlos Rubio said six months ago following the board meeting. At that time, the board members expressed their views on the sculptures and approved their installation with a large majority.

The government sub-delegation and representatives of the UGT union voted against the proposal, while the member representing Comisiones Obreras chose to abstain.

More fitting the Marvel universe

The board of directors was convened after Academia de Bellas Artes de San Telmo issued a statement opposing the statues. Other institutions in the city subsequently endorsed the decision.

San Telmo criticised the sculptures for being "disproportionate" and described them as more fitting the Marvel universe. It stated that their installation at such a key location in the city centre was not appropriate.

The public outcry and the media storm even reached the foreign press.

(SUR)

The ensemble features a 7.5-metre Neptune, who holds a fishing net cast in bronze and plated in 24-carat gold, in homage to Malaga's seafaring tradition. It also bears the inscription "To my father", in tribute to the artist's father, who was originally from Malaga. Next to him is a five-metre Venus. The gods are guarded by two lions.

Criticism has gradually subsided over the last few months and Venus and Neptune even played a part in Málaga CF's promotion and Spain's World Cup victory.

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