Spain World Cup win sparks celebrations across Malaga province as fans hail second star

Marina Rivas / Cristina Jiménez 20/07/2026 Actualizado a las 02:02h.

Malaga province erupted in celebration on Sunday night after Spain won the FIFA World Cup for the second time, with thousands of fans watching the final on giant screens, in bars and at home before taking to the streets to mark the historic victory.

Public screenings were organised in dozens of municipalities, including Vélez-Málaga, Marbella, Antequera, Fuengirola, Torremolinos, Ronda and Cártama, while Malaga city became one of the main centres of celebration in Andalucía.

One of the largest gatherings was at the Cortijo de Torres auditorium, where more than 10,000 supporters watched the match together. Fans dressed in Spain shirts, waved national flags and created a loud atmosphere throughout the evening as confidence grew that the national team would lift the trophy.

Elsewhere, bars and plazas across the province were packed as supporters followed every moment of the final. Malaga's city centre also attracted large crowds, with residents and visitors from countries including Denmark, Italy, France, the UK, Mexico, Morocco, Japan and Venezuela joining Spanish fans in backing the national side.

(MARINA RIVAS / MARILÚ BÁEZ)

The tension increased as the match remained goalless and Spain had a Nico Williams strike ruled out, prompting frustration among supporters. The drama continued into extra time before Ferran Torres broke the deadlock in the 106th minute to send fans into celebration.

At the final whistle, scenes of jubilation unfolded across the province as supporters embraced, sang and waved flags to commemorate Spain's latest World Cup triumph.

The celebrations also reflected the strong mood surrounding football in the city, with many supporters chanting Malaga's anthem alongside traditional Spain songs after the club's recent promotion to the top flight.

The province had been decorated in Spain's colours throughout the build-up to the final, with flags displayed from balconies, cars and businesses before Sunday's victory sparked celebrations that continued late into the night.