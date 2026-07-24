Police arrest the alleged vandal who painted the Marqués de Larios's head red in football celebrations

Social media has been flooded in recent days with videos of the alleged perpetrator of the graffiti attack on the statue of the Marqués de Larios ... during the World Cup celebrations in Málaga city, in the early hours of Monday morning.

Following a days-long search, the Local Police have tracked down the alleged perpetrator after launching an investigation into the act of vandalism against the iconic statue, situated right in the heart of the city centre.

After the Marquis's head was daubed with red paint, the suspect, a 26-year-old man of Algerian origin, was arrested by the Investigation and Protection Unit (GIP) of the Málaga Local Police in collaboration with the National Police.

According to municipal sources speaking to SUR, the incident has already been classified as an alleged serious offence of damage to historical heritage. Such conduct could carry a sentence of between six months and three years' imprisonment, as well as a fine.

Perched on a pedestal, the vandal acts alone, spray can in hand, though he is cheered on by the crowd. The videos, which went viral on Instagram and TikTok, drew considerable criticism from users of these platforms.

Under the criminal code, such behaviour is punishable by imprisonment and fines. This is set out in Article 323, which provides for sentences ranging from six months to three years' imprisonment and fines of 12 to 24 months. Furthermore, if the damage is deemed to be particularly serious or to affect property of exceptional importance, a more severe penalty may be imposed.

The attack on the statue of the Marquis of Larios has caused widespread outrage in the city, as the monument – situated at the junction of the Alameda Principal and Calle Larios – is one of the most significant works in Málaga's cultural heritage.

It appears the intention was to paint the entire sculpture, but the perpetrator only had time to vandalise the head. With the help of a crane, on Monday morning - while the city was still recovering from the festivities - work was already under way to remove the traces of paint.

Designed in bronze by the renowned sculptor Mariano Benlliure and set upon a marble plinth, the statue underwent a meticulous restoration process in 2019.