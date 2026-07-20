Spain fans paint head of Marqués de Larios statue in Malaga city centre red during victory celebrations

The statue of Marqués de Larios with his head red in Malaga city.

Rossel Aparicio 20/07/2026 a las 12:56h.

Euphoria over Spain's victory swept through the streets of Malaga city and the rest of the province on Monday night.

The people of Malaga celebrated until the early hours of the morning, revelling in the feat of a national team that reunited the country after 16 years. Thousands of people took to the streets, turning cars, balconies, bars, bridges and more red.

The colours of the national team even reached the popular statue of the Marquis of Larios, whose head Spain fans painted red on Monday.

According to sources, the intention was to paint the whole sculpture, but the vandals only had time for the head before the police intervened.

Symbol of the city

The statue is at the intersection of Alameda Principal and Calle Larios, connecting with Plaza de la Marina. The monument is the work of sculptor Mariano Benlliure, author of other works that can be seen in various museums in Malaga. It is made of bronze and rests on a marble pedestal.

The statue is flanked by two figures: a man holding a pickaxe and mattock, representing labour, and a woman presenting a child as an offering, representing charity.

The front face of the pedestal reads: "To Don Manuel Larios II Marquis of Larios, grateful Malaga". The other faces carry the dates of his birth, death and the inauguration of the monument.

Read dedicated local reporting for Malaga city