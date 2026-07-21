Malaga searches for vandal who painted Marqués de Larios statue red, an act punishable by prison sentence

Irene Quirante 21/07/2026 a las 10:02h.

The Malaga Local Police have launched an investigation to identify the person responsible for painting the head of the iconic statue of Marqués de Larios in the city centre red early on Monday.

According to municipal sources, the authorities have classified the incident during Spain's World Cup victory celebrations as a serious crime of damage to historical heritage.

According to the penal code, such conduct carries a prison sentence ranging from six months to three years and fines of 12 to 24 months.

Furthermore, if the damage is deemed especially serious or concerns an asset of exceptional importance, the court may impose the next higher penalty.

The act of vandalism has caused widespread outrage in the city, as the monument, located at the intersection of Alameda Principal and Calle Larios, is one of the most significant works of Malaga's heritage.

According to sources, the intention was to paint the whole sculpture, but the perpetrators only had time for the head before the police intervened.

With the help of a crane, work was already under way on Monday morning to remove the remaining paint. Designed in bronze by the renowned sculptor Mariano Benlliure and set on a marble pedestal, the statue underwent a meticulous restoration process in 2019.

Read dedicated local reporting for Malaga city