Malaga police express alarm over rising gun ownership as gangs acquire military-grade weapons

The rules of organised crime along the Costa del Sol have shifted drastically. While gang activity is not new to the province, criminal networks operating ... in Malaga have become increasingly ruthless, arming themselves with weapons typically seen on active battlefields.

Their growing sense of impunity - or reckless acceptance of risk - was demonstrated recently by two high-profile gun attacks in Malaga city in less than a week.

The recent incidents include the fatal shooting of 20-year-old construction worker Nacho - who had no connection to crime - and a restaurant shooting at the busy Muelle Uno waterfront.

Senior police commanders acknowledge that while overall murder statistics show five fewer homicides in the first half of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025, the frequency and bold nature of recent attacks have damaged the public's feeling of safety. This comes despite local police solving 100 per cent of provincial homicides over the past three years.

The Costa del Sol has become a prime strategic hub for international organised crime. "The heart of organised crime lies on the Costa del Sol. If you don't have a branch here, you're nobody," one National Police officer explained, noting that dynamic French criminal groups have recently established operations in the area.

'A ticking time bomb under our feet'

Chief Superintendent Luis Esteban, the senior police commander for Eastern Andalucía, spoke bluntly about the escalating danger during a visit to hand over command to incoming provincial police chief Chief Superintendent Roberto Rodríguez: "We have a ticking time bomb right under our feet. We need more material and technical resources."

Units combating organised crime report that gang warfare has intensified due to the rise of vuelcos - violent rip-offs involving stolen drugs or money among rival gangs. Criminal syndicates are heavily armed to protect their stashes and carry out deadly retaliation against thieves, backed by substantial financial resources.

Consequently, the gangs have armed themselves "to the teeth". They defend their stashes with bloodshed, the very same currency used to settle scores with thieves. They also have the advantage of greater funding and, consequently, access to more and better resources.

War surplus fuels black market arms trade

Police officers report a notable influx of illegal weapons, with ongoing foreign conflicts serving as the primary source of supply. In contrast to past smuggling operations that brought in small quantities concealed within narcotics shipments, active warzones leave large arsenals in circulation. Once recovered or trafficked, these weapons reach the European black market and move freely across borders within the Schengen Area.

This influx has brought heavy weaponry to civilian areas:

■ Cuevas Bajas: A dispute between families in May led to dozens of sub-machine gun rounds being fired into a residential house facade.

■ Seville: A burst from a Kalashnikov rifle in Las Tres Mil sent a projectile three kilometres into the city centre.

■ Huelva: Clan feuds involving military-style weapons and hand grenades have claimed five lives since 2024.

Police commanders voice particular concern for innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire. Past tragedies include Mateo Vallecillos, a 74-year-old pensioner killed in his living room by a stray Kalashnikov bullet in La Palmilla in 2020 and seven-year-old José Manuel, who died in Marbella during a gang dispute in 2004.

At the same time, criminal syndicates are increasingly recruiting younger operatives and minors. Provided with assault rifles and basic training in their home countries, these younger members are viewed as expendable assets who execute violent assignments with greater recklessness.

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