Over two million passengers used Malaga Airport in July, for the first time since the start of the pandemic The UK, with 567,954 passengers, is still the top market for the Costa del Sol airport, followed by Germany with 126,117 travellers, France with 121,252 and Holland with 105,539

July marked a new and important milestone for Malaga Airport, because it was used by over two million passengers during that month: 2,064,856, to be specific. This was only 7% lower than in the same month the year before the pandemic began and is a good sign that tourism on the Costa del Sol is recovering.

Sources at the airport operator Aena said both national and international air traffic had increased, with 15,459 flights landing and taking off at Malaga last month. This was only 3% lower than three years previously. The figures highlight the strength of national tourism this summer, as the number of domestic flights was 19.3% higher in July than in the same month before the pandemic. Despite this, international connections continue to be the key to this airport’s success, as they carry 83% of passengers.

The UK, with 567,954 passengers, is still the top market for Malaga Airport, followed by Germany with 126,117 travellers, France with 121,252 and Holland with 105,539. In absolute terms these were the countries with the highest demand after Spain, but it is notable that Italy, Morocco and Turkey also stand out for their strong growth rate, which was well above 2019 figures.

Activity has been increasing steadily and in the past seven months more than ten million passengers have passed through Malaga airport, on 81,815 flights. Of the total number of passengers, 8,412,387 were from abroad.