Malaga mayor turns 83 this Sunday on his way to 26 years in the top role

De la Torre blowing out the candles for his 80th birthday at the AC Málaga Palacio three years ago and he will do the same at another restaurant in the city centre on 23 December.

Mayor of Malaga Francisco de la Torre turns 83 on Sunday, 21 December, which happens to coincide with the winter solstice, also known as the shortest day of the year.

Symbolically, it may be said that De la Torre was born at a darker time when the northern hemisphere moves away from the Sun, but it is also true that this is also the month in which Jesus came into the world. Christians all over the world fill the streets with the lights of Christmas and celebrate. In fact, people of various religious and spiritual beliefs celebrate the winter solstice, the winter holidays and the spirit of peace and love goes everywhere.

This year also marks the 25th year of De la Torre as mayor of Malaga. He will finish his mandate on the way to turning 85 and almost everybody from the Partido Popular party believes that he can meet the challenge of continuing. However, in September, the mayor himself told SUR: "If I am encouraged to continue, this time it will be more difficult for me to stay for four years."

In May, on the occasion of his 25th anniversary as mayor, he told SUR's editor-in-chief Manolo Castillo: "If I run in 2027, which I don't rule out, my successor would have to be on the electoral list."

To be active beyond the age of 70 is always admirable, even more so if it is beyond the age of 80

The city mayor does nothing without careful calculation. For him, it is far easier to start warming up the ground by suggesting that, if he does run again, it would be difficult to complete another municipal term, than to have to manoeuvre later without having indicated his intentions in advance.

De la Torre likes to be predictable in these matters and, as one of the councillors has pointed out, he would never want residents to reproach him for such a decision, which would be within his rights to take because governing requires willpower. In October, Eneko Goia bid farewell to his time at the helm of San Sebastian city council, after announcing that he was resigning from the post after a ten-year cycle, which he needed to end due to tiredness. With De la Torre, however, the end of the cycle is never in sight.

The 2027 elections are a year and a half away and the months are flying by. De la Torre has already stated that his successor must be in the electoral list if he runs. His number two must be a woman because of the parity law and the best positioned are spokesperson of the Andalusian regional government Carolina España and PP spokesperson in Malaga city council, Elisa Pérez de Siles.

As mentioned, he has also stated that, if he does decide to stand, it would be difficult for him to complete a full four-year term, which suggests he assumes he would win re-election if he ran. Laying the groundwork, they call it, and the mayor always does just that.

Birthday lunch on 23 December

Malaga city council now has to close the financial year and present and approve budgets so that all councillors can be at home on Christmas Eve. The final ordinary council meeting will be held on 22 December, which is also when the traditional Christmas drinks reception with the press will take place.

De la Torre will celebrate his birthday with the Partido Popular councillors on Tuesday. They have chosen a restaurant in the city centre. As is tradition, one of the gifts for the mayor will be two books for which the councillors consult the family, especially his daughter Lucía. There is always a surprise that should not be revealed before the party. So, happy birthday in advance from SUR, on the happy occasion.