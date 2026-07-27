Malaga city council allows eviction of couple in their 60s with disabilities amid large police deployment

The eviction of a couple in their 60s diverted traffic in Malaga city early on Monday morning. Both Mariló and Javier are ill and have ... recognised level of dependency.

Until Monday, they lived on Calle de la Unión 67, which the police had cordoned off in the hours preceding the eviction. More than 20 police officers participated in the operation.

Mariló is a member of Un Techo Por Derecho: a platform that denounces the housing crisis in Malaga and takes action during evictions to mediate, try to stop it and seek alternatives for the residents.

The activists who wanted to support the couple during this ordeal were unable to gain access to the property.

As Rosa Galindo from Un Techo Por Derecho explained, upon her arrival at 6.40am, the police prevented her from entering the building.

"It's been a long time since this has happened to us. The street has been cordoned off since early this morning, even though the eviction wasn't due to take place until 8.30am. This eviction isn't of an entire block. Its just an elderly couple. Those of us here are not violent. The local council, which is the body that should be providing alternative accommodation for these people, is collaborating with the eviction by deploying the Local Police," Galindo said.

The eviction was postponed on 15 June to 27 July to give Mariló and Javier more time to find alternative accommodation. The couple had been living in that flat for the past 12 or 13 years.

The landlord wanted the couple to vacate the flat, for which they pay a rent of 550 euros, when the tenancy agreement expired. They refused to leave because they had nowhere else to live.

During this time, the "social shield" legislation prevented evictions against vulnerable people. With the repeal of the law, evictions have begun to increase, according to social organisations.

Between them, as recipients of disability benefits, the couple receive 1,600 euros. Even with that income, it is difficult for them to find a flat in Malaga.

The activists who gathered on the street at 7am complained about the heavy police presence required to evict "two elderly people and a cat". Neighbours, too, were confused and asked what was going on to cause such a commotion in the neighbourhood.

The activists told SUR that the city council had not provided alternative accommodation. They complained that they had no room for manoeuvre to put pressure on and speak to social services staff to prevent the couple's eviction.

Shortly after 9.30am, the street remained blocked, with no traffic in the area. The activists present at the scene were chanting slogans: "Neighbour, wake up, they're evicting people right on your doorstep"; "They save the banker, they evict the worker"; "I'd be ashamed to evict a neighbour"; "Mariló, you're not alone"; and "Rather than end up on the street, I'll move in anywhere: a roof over my head is my right, that's what we are fighting for."

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