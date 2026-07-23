British man found dead during Marbella eviction after locking himself in bedroom

A BRITISH man was found lifeless by police and court bailiffs after locking himself inside his rented Costa del Sol home as they prepared to ... evict him.

The 40-year-old was about to be forced out of the property in Marbella after failing to pay rent for more than two years.

Officials acted on Tuesday after getting permission to take possession and hand the dwelling on a residential estate called Altos de Rodeo, a short walk from the upmarket port of Puerto Banus, back to its rightful owner.

The Brit initially opened the door to the team sent to evict him before asking for some more time to gather together a few belongings.

He reportedly locked the door of his bedroom from the inside and failed to come out again.

His lifeless body was found inside after police forced entry.

Spanish daily El Mundo has reported the unnamed Brit had several criminal convictions for theft, fraud and domestic violence and his passport had been confiscated because he had been categorised as a potential flight risk.

Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

In October last year an 83-year-old German former police officer died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds as police and bailiffs arrived to evict him from his home in Torremolinos over unpaid mortgage debts.

The dad-of-three was said at the time to have been living in his first-floor flat for around 40 years.

Torremolinos Town Hall said in a statement it was «dismayed» over the man's death and confirmed he hadn't requested help from social services.