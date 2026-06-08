Malaga feminists call demonstration on Monday to condemn second gender-based murder in 2026

Cristina Vallejo 08/06/2026 a las 14:06h.

Feminist organisation Plataforma contra las violencias machistas - Violencia Cero has called a rally to condemn the murder of Malaga resident Vicky, who became the second gender-based violence fatal victim in the province this year.

The demonstration will take place in Plaza de la Constitución, starting at 8.30pm.

Vicky, 51, was allegedly murdered by her husband, Francisco, 56, who then took his own life. When their bodies were found in the Palma-Palmilla district early on Friday, both had gunshot wounds.

Vicky, known for her strong involvement in the life of the neighbourhood, hard work and devotion to her family (she had two children and three grandchildren), was currently working as a cleaner at the San Juan de Dios assistance centre. The centre's staff issued a statement expressing their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

There was no record of domestic violence in Vicky's case. There was, however, a record concerning the first victim of gender-based violence in Malaga province this year: 33-year-old British resident Victoria.

The first incident happened in Alhaurín el Grande, in January, when Victoria's ex-partner fatally stabbed her in front of her three children, all minors, in her own home.

She had reported him to the police and had a restraining order. Following the attack, the suspect went to the Alhaurín de la Torre prison, where he asked to be arrested because he had done "something very bad".

In Andalucía as a whole, five women have died in the hands of partners or former partners so far in 2026. The number in Spain is 24.

The official count of femicide victims began in 2003. Since then, there have been 1,365 murders of women in the country.

Plataforma contra las violencias machistas - Violencia Cero has been holding demonstrations in the Plaza de la Constitución after each femicide that occurs in the province for more than two decades.