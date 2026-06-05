Malaga investigates fatal shooting of two people in Palma-Palmilla district

The National Police in the Palma-Palmilla district in Malaga this Friday, after the fatal double shooting.

Juan Cano Malaga 05/06/2026 a las 11:38h.

The National Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two people, a 56-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman, whose bodies were found in Malaga's Palma-Palmilla district early on Friday morning.

The discovery happened shortly before 8am. The emergency services received several calls reporting two people with gunshot wounds who showed no signs of life.

The National and the Local Police as well as paramedics arrived at the scene. The medical team could only confirm the pair's death.

The police have opened an investigation.

This is a developing story.

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