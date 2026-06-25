Malaga alleged sexual assault on 16-year-old girl on San Juan night under investigation

Hundrends of people celebrating the night of San Juan at the La Malagueta beach in Malaga.

María José Díaz Alcalá 25/06/2026 a las 11:36h.

The National Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault on a 16-year-old girl at the La Malagueta beach on the night of San Juan (23 June).

The police launched an investigation following the girl's hospital transfer, where she said she had had non-consensual sex.

There is no record of the teenager having filed a formal complaint and the investigators have not yet activated the corresponding protocol.

According to various sources, an ambulance took the girl to Hospital Regional in the early hours of the morning. She suspected she had been given some kind of drug.

After initial treatment, the girl was taken to Hospital Materno and medical staff notified the National Police.

The police are now investigating whether there was sexual assault.

According to sources, the girl initially refused to report the incident to the police. She also refused to be examined by a forensic doctor, which is a standard procedure in investigations of alleged sexual assault.

Other incidents on the night of San Juan

During the night of San Juan, the security forces also responded to several other incidents.

The Local Police arrested a man and a woman for allegedly assaulting their respective partners and issued complaints to three establishments (one for violating the maximum closing time, another for violating the maximum hours for occupying public space and the third for selling alcoholic beverages outside of legally established hours).

They also reported five individuals for using pyrotechnic devices and temporarily confiscated approximately 20 paper lanterns.

The city council activated the local civil protection territorial emergency plan at the pre-emergency level from 6pm on Tuesday until 10am on Wednesday due to the large crowds expected during the San Juan festivities.

To carry out the operation, the force added 88 officers to the 329 already on regular duty.

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