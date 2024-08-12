Malaga Airport aims to become greener with plans for 10.4-million-euro solar panel investment

Pilar Martínez Malaga Monday, 12 August 2024, 19:00 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga Airport is energising a project for a photovoltaic plant in which it plans to invest 10.4 million euros. Spanish airport operator Aena has put out to tender this installation, which is part of its climate action plan and consists of three solar fields located within the airport grounds. The contract includes the drafting of the project, execution of the work and commissioning and maintenance for a period of 49 months, taking into account that for the execution of the work, "the availability of land and the guarantee of a high level of solar use" have been taken into account.

As part of the challenge of advancing sustainability, the airport operator has pointed out that the future solar photovoltaic plant will have a total installed capacity of 6,434 megawatts peak and a nominal capacity of 5.55 megawatts, which means that, as a whole, this facility will generate an output equivalent to the consumption of around 3,500 homes.

Aena said that "in this way, it provides passengers with increasingly sustainable facilities and responds to its ambitious commitment to environmental sustainability based on clean and efficient technologies, which reduce dependence on fossil fuels by increasing the energy self-sufficiency of its facilities from renewable sources, or the purchase of energy from renewable sources".

This action will contribute to Aena's goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2026 and zero emissions by 2030.