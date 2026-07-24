Malaga investigates whether the massive influx of bathers is behind beach contamination with faecal bacteria

Malaga authorities are investigating whether the massive influx of bathers is behind the faecal bacteria contamination at the Pedregalejo and El Palo beaches that remain ... closed to swimmers since Thursday.

The red flag will continue waving at the beaches until experts confirm optimal water quality.

What they have already ruled out as a cause is a discharge of sewage from the Emasa water network, as well as the construction work at the Pedregalejo seafront promenade.

﻿The city council has confirmed that the closure is a precautionary measure due to the detection of Escherichia coli (E. coli) at levels exceeding those permitted by law. However, technical sources pointed to several factors that may help explain what has happened.

As per what they explained, when a spill occurs, the colony-forming units (CFU: the unit of measurement used in such cases) can rise to 3,000, 5,000 and even 10,000, as was the case with the spill in Guadalmar in the spring.

By contrast, the regional government's tests have shown 560 units on these beaches, while the legal limit is 500. In other words, while it is true that the figure is above the maximum, it is very close to the threshold.

The city council has cited recent analyses by Emasa and Malaga University (UMA) which showed good water quality.

The mystery of E. coli

The most likely cause is that the incident is due to a combination of two factors. On the one hand, a "hydrodynamic system that does not facilitate the renewal of seawater", as is the case in the coves of El Palo.

On the other hand, there was a massive influ of bathers last weekend, when the samples were taken.

The El Palo fair ended on Saturday, 18 July, but the celebrations continued into Sunday, with the setting up of a large screen to watch the World Cup final, which drew a huge crowd of beachgoers in front of the old Casa Pedro: precisely where one of the samples was taken.

In conclusion, this large gathering of people, in addition to the lack of water renewal capacity, would explain the concentration of E. coli being slightly above the legal limit.

The city council issued the closure order following a notice from the regional ministry of health, recommending the implementation of preventive measures.

During the summer months, regular water quality tests ensure that microbiological levels remain within the limits permitted by law. If this is not the case, measures are put in place to prevent people from swimming and protect the public's health.

Authorities have reassured the local population that the incident does not resemble what occurred in Guadalmar this past spring. After reopening for just one week, following the serious breakdown caused by last winter's storms, a further failure by Emasa forced the beach to close for another week.

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