Malaga bans swimming at Pedregalejo, Baños del Carmen and El Palo beaches due to contamination

Malaga city council has banned swimming at the Pedregalejo, El Palo and Baños del Carmen beaches after the regional government detected high levels of faecal ... bacteria during one of the regular water quality tests.

Beachgoers will see the red flag wavings in both districts.

Municipal technicians are investigating the source of a possible sewage spill, which is likely to be in a sewer within the network that goes to the Peñón del Cuervo treatment plant.

What they have been able to confirm is that the spill is not linked to the construction work taking place at the Pedregalejo seafront promenade.

﻿The city council has confirmed that the closure is a precautionary measure due to the presence of E. coli bacteria at levels exceeding those permitted by law. Sources have clarified that this measure will be temporary.

E. coli alert

"The samples show a one-off concentration of Escherichia coli (E. coli) that exceeds optimal levels," the order says.

"The city council has activated the warning protocol using red flags to protect bathers at both locations on the eastern coast until the regional ministry of health confirms that the health risk has been eliminated," it concludes.

The regional government is going to carry out new tests on Friday in an attempt to reopen the bathing areas as soon as possible.

During the summer months, regular water quality checks ensure that microbiological levels remain within the limits permitted by law. If this is not the case, measures are put in place to prevent people from swimming and protect the public's health.

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