The Malaga council meeting on Thursday, the day after the protest against gender-based violence, was one of the most heated debates in living memory. ... Councillors from both sides of the chamber called each other just about every name under the sun.

At one point, a member of the local ruling party, PP, told the left-wing benches "I feel violated by you", to which deputy spokesperson for Con Málaga Toni Morillas said: "You shouldn't joke about these things." Earlier, terms such as "fascists", "racists", "disgraceful", "institutional violence", "fake wristbands" and "sexist rubbish" could be heard, among other "pleasantries".

The debate became acrimonious due to the level of tension and the strongly worded insults.

Spokesperson for the Violencia Cero platform Mari Carmen Martín began by addressing the members of the hard-right Vox party directly, criticising them for their motion, which identifies immigration as the source of gender-based violence. She pointed out that, of the seven women murdered in Malaga province this year, six were Spanish and six of their killers were Spanish, compared with one foreign woman murdered by another foreigner.

"The majority of women are killed by Spanish men. You are distorting the truth and creating hate speech that undermines democratic coexistence.We have one national priority and that is to ensure that no more women are killed," she concluded her speech.

Vox deputy spokesperson Yolanda Gómez said that the seven women were killed because the ideologically driven model of women's protection does not work and that female victims suffer because the money does not reach them as feminist organisations retain it. She stated that they had turned the matter "into an industry" and that gender-based violence might exist but things cannot continue as they are.

Toni Morillas told Gómez that "her sexist and racist drivel" was deplorable "and the most painful thing is that the gentlemen of the PP are her accomplices because they are whitewashing them". She went on to say that the PP, including the mayor, are perpetrating "institutional violence against women", because there are five women sleeping rough outside the city hall.

"Have you no shame?" PP councillor Jacobo Florido shouted. "I am deeply ashamed. Let's see if they can put a stop to these fascists."

Mayor Francisco de la Torre said that he had spoken almost every day with the women standing outside the city hall and that he was going to arrange a meeting with them to discuss their problem, but that access to housing is regulated by the Fres committee (a support programme for families or households at risk of social exclusion in Malaga). "They come here because of you (the opposition), not because they have a solution to their housing situation," he said.

PSOE's Rosa del Mar Rodríguez snapped at members of the PP and Vox: "You lot couldn't care less about women." She warned that Feijóo, the leader of the central government's opposition, would scrap the Ministry of Equality and reform the abortion act if he becomes prime minister.

"Vox sets its conditions, the PP signs off on them and we women foot the bill," she stated.

Yolanda Gómez criticised the fact that "the most feminist government" in history had released rapists onto the streets under the 'only yes is yes' law, spent public money on prostitutes, "which could have been spent on railway maintenance, where there have been two accidents resulting in 115 deaths", and "said nothing about the rapes of women and children in Ceuta". "That's where they cease to be feminists," she said.

Paco Cantos of the PP told them to ask the female victims whether the anti-abuse bracelets, which he called "fake", actually worked, while PSOE's Rodríguez asked him to stop frightening women who wear the bracelets. She accused Gómez of having organised "a sexist and fascist Black Friday and calling on women on 29 November to vote in their own defence".

Despite voting against Vox's motion, they carried on. The PP's Carmen Casero told Con Málaga that she had already asked them at the last council meeting to stop calling them disgraceful and now they had added the accusation of institutional violence. Morillas insisted that the local ruling team's policies were disgraceful and that they were perpetrating institutional violence.

Meanwhile, Vox's deputy spokesperson told the left that "they govern alongside those with blood on their hands (Bildu)", while Morillas called them fascists because they justify Franco's coup d'état. They carried on with this debate for quite some time. It was anything but edifying.

Read dedicated local reporting for Malaga city