María Dolores Vela Jiménez, known as Mariló, was evicted from a flat on Malaga's Calle de la Unión in July, along with her husband, ... who was taken to a care home.

Dolores Cortés Heredia, 'Tita Mari', was evicted with her son in April.

Elvira del Castillo and her nine-year-old daughter were evicted in July after their tenancy agreement ended, having paid rent for eleven years.

Dolores Fernández Fuentes is at risk of eviction because she is squatting in a flat she moved into after learning that it had been left vacant following the death of the owners. They had left no heirs apart from a nephew who now wants to sell the flat. "The residents' association helped me get into the house after seeing me sleeping on the stairs," she said.

Her daughter Jéssica Marfil is also on the verge of being evicted, with two children in her care.

The five women decided on Thursday to set up camp on Paseo del Parque, right outside the city hall, from where they have pledged to not move until they are offered alternative accommodation.

They made the decision after speaking at the city council meeting on Thursday morning, where they received no response from the mayor. They have spent months living on the streets or in extremely precarious conditions.

Elvira del Castillo and her daughter, for example, sleep in a storage room. The mother rented it to store a washing machine, clothes and the food she receives from a food bank, but she also uses it to spend the nights there with her daughter. "The owner of the storage room eventually realised what was going on and told us we couldn't live there," she said. She finds herself completely out in the open once again.

Tita Mari has been on the streets since July. Mariló sleeps in doorways, wherever she can or, on rare occasions, at a friend's house.

The women from Un Techo por Derecho held a press conference outside La Casona. (Salvador Salas)

They were saying among themselves that, at least, they would all be together and safe in Paseo del Parque.

Toni Morillas from municipal group Con Málaga and women from the Un Techo Por Derecho association joined them.

Among them was Ana Cortes, who said: "We decided to take this action following the council meeting and in light of the ordeal and agony these women have been enduring for months, having no alternative accommodation following their eviction.

Social services just keep fobbing us off and the city council is acting with indifference. We're going to fight to have a roof over our heads, for decent housing. We won't move from here until there's a stable and permanent alternative."

Ysabel Torralbo drew attention to the current election campaign in Spain: "This was supposed to be the housing campaign. Well, let's make sure it is. Although it is the city council that has to provide solutions. Enough of this institutional mistreatment."

Rosa Galindo reported that, over the last seven months, the five women camping out have rung every doorbell "and everywhere they've been, the door has been slammed in their faces".

They are not the first women to camp outside the city hall in the face of eviction without alternative accommodation. Almudena García was involved in a similar situation in April. She eventually managed to get the city council to provide her with a home.

This is also not the first action these women have taken to demand a solution: last summer they barricaded and chained themselves to the municipal housing institute.

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