Basketball legend Michael Jordan's private jet lands at Malaga Airport

Ignacio Lillo Malaga 02/06/2026 a las 15:05h.

Michael Jordan is back in Malaga. The American basketball legend frequently visits the Costa del Sol to play a sport he's very fond of: golf. He's also been seen and photographed in some of the best restaurants, posing with the owners and staff.

This time, the public has not yet seen Jordan, but his private jet in Malaga Airport is an unmistakable sign of his return.

The aircraft landed in the Costa del Sol on Tuesday. It is currently in the private flights area, where some airport workers couldn't resist taking photos.

Michael Jordan's Gulfstream G650ER is easily recognisable thanks to its striking design and exterior colours. The aircraft is black with animal print details, paying homage to his famous Nike Air Jordan sneakers.

What truly makes it recognisable is the white logo on the tail, alluding to his renowned ability to jump with his legs spread and the ball held at arm's length.

The G650ER is considered one of the world's longest-range and most luxurious jets, valued at approximately 78 million dollars. Jordan's jet bears a personalised registration number: the code N236MJ is an iconic acronym containing 23 (his legendary number), 6 (representing his championship rings with the Chicago Bulls), and his initials (MJ).

The aircraft has the capacity to carry up to 19 passengers and four crew members. It is equipped with two Rolls-Royce BR725 engines and exceeds 1,100km/h, with a range that allows it to fly intercontinental distances without stopping to refuel.

Although there has been no official announcement regarding Michael Jordan's visit, sports fans believe he is here to attend the LIV Golf Andalucía tournament at Valderrama in Sotogrande (from 4 to 7 June).

Airport workers have confirmed to SUR a significant activity this week, with aircraft arriving from the US and other countries.

Real Club Valderrama is about a 90-minute drive from the airport. The tournament will feature some of the biggest names in golf, including Jon Rahm and Sergio García, ambassadors of Spanish golf, alongside international stars such as Bryson DeChambeau and Joaquín Niemann.

In addition to elite golf, there will be live practice sessions, live music, food and leisure activities complementing the event.