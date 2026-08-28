Malaga public health association appeals third hospital project due to its location in flood-prone area

The public health defence association in Malaga has lodged an extraordinary appeal for review against the decision of the regional government to declare the construction ... of the third hospital in the city to be of regional interest.

Essentially, it criticises the location (the car park of Hospital Civil) as it lies within the bed of the Arroyo de los Ángeles, a flood-prone area, which is likely to cause numerous problems in the future.

The appeal is the result of collaboration between the association and Plataforma Ciudadana Malagueña por la Salud Pública y un Hospital del siglo XXI. "Building a hospital at the agreed location and based on the agreed model could have a negative impact on healthcare provision for the population," they state in a press release.

They have based the extraordinary appeal on the ground that the regional government, in issuing the decision, committed a factual error in accordance with the provisions of the law.

According to the statement, the submitted studies lacked the necessary data to assess the project in terms of flood risk. It says that the competent regional ministry "could easily identify the shortcomings, given that a hospital facility such as the one proposed requires a higher level of protection than conventional buildings, particularly with regard to flooding, as it must ensure the protection and safety of any people who may be present in it".

According to the regulations of the public water domain, the association reminds, the authorities must avoid "the construction of hospitals in flood-prone areas". "This will only be permissible if the competent authority for land-use planning certifies that there are no alternative locations and that accessibility is guaranteed in the event of flood emergencies," the regulations state.

Two projects under way at the same time

The appeal consists of a report by civil engineering technician Juan Carlos Mata Soriano, who publicly presented the appeal on Friday at the Sociedad Económica de Amigos del País.

He stated that it is irresponsible to "build a hospital in a flood-prone area", just as it was "to approve the environmental impact assessment (EIA) on the basis of an inadequate report". "We could be moving from irresponsibility to recklessness," Mata stated.

His report also raises concerns about the timing of the hospital construction project, which began in January 2026, coinciding with the extension of the metro.

"The excavation work for the hospital and the metro will overlap and this could cause damage to the buildings on Calle Blas de Lezo. In a particularly sensitive area, this will affect groundwater and could cause damage to the foundations," Mata stated, urging the regional government to reconsider and review the project.

Speaking on behalf of Plataforma Ciudadana Malagueña por la Salud Pública y un Hospital del siglo XXI, Segundo Martín pointed out that they are not opposed to the hospital, but that they are challenging "the suitability of the chosen site".

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