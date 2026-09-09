Malaga housing crisis: province builds barely half the homes needed for 55,500 new households

Key takeaways from this story

National structural shortfall: Nationwide, 1.2 million households were formed over the last five years against only 475,000 new builds, leaving a 750,000-home gap that continues to push up purchase and rental prices.

Third highest expansion: Malaga remains the third-highest province for net housing expansion (29,119 homes), behind only Madrid (97,821) and Barcelona (50,432).

Construction vs demand: Annual residential construction in Malaga ranged between 4,764 (in 2023) and 6,622 homes (in 2021), failing to keep up with annual household creation of up to 15,000 per year.

THE number of new households being formed is outpacing the construction of new properties, causing Spain's housing deficit to grow year after year.

This ... is the diagnosis delivered by the Bank of Spain in its latest report, which estimates a overall shortfall of 750,000 properties compared to the creation of new families (regardless of household size) between 2021 and 2025.

According to the central bank's data, 52% of this shortage is concentrated in just six provinces: Madrid, Barcelona, Alicante, Valencia, Murcia, and Málaga.

During the same five-year period referenced by the Bank of Spain, the housing stock in Málaga province grew by 29,119 properties - at an annual rate ranging from 4,764 homes (in 2023) to 6,622 (in 2021) - according to figures published by the Ministry of Housing.

This makes the Costa del Sol province third in Spain for absolute residential expansion, behind only Madrid (+97,821 homes since 2021) and Barcelona (+50,432), and far ahead of the next highest regions, such as Alicante and Seville (around 24,000 each) and Valencia (under 20,000).

Despite this, the addition of just over 29,100 homes pales in comparison to the nearly 55,500 new households formed over the same period - at a rate of between 6,500 (in 2024) and 15,000 (in 2022, absorbing deferred demand from the pandemic). Although Malaga ranks fifth nationally for household formation (behind Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, and Alicante), it has only built enough housing to cover roughly 52% of its demographic growth since 2021.

Even so, Malaga’s total residential stock still far exceeds its current number of registered households. Ministry of Housing data shows that in 2025 there were 1.025 million properties in the province, compared to 715,838 households recorded by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

The problem with household formation outpacing new construction stems from the "progressive ageing of the housing stock," which the Bank of Spain notes "requires structural renovation and energy efficiency improvements."

While this is playing out in Malaga, the picture across Spain as a whole shows 1.2 million new households formed over the past five years against a housing stock expansion of barely 475,000 units - creating the national 750,000-home deficit cited by the central bank.

Yet, as in Malaga, the nation’s total count of nearly 27.1 million homes stands in stark contrast to its 19.76 million households.

Seventh highest housing shortage by province

In absolute terms, Malaga’s housing deficit relative to new household creation over the last five years stands at 26,375 properties. This ranks it seventh among Spanish provinces with the largest absolute shortfalls relative to population growth. Madrid ranks first, with 200,000 new households formed between 2021 and 2025 against just 98,000 new builds. Barcelona follows, needing 84,208 more homes to match family formation, followed by Valencia (67,748), Alicante (57,995), Murcia (36,841), and Tarragona (27,795).

Interestingly, there are two provinces where home construction actually exceeded household formation over the last five years: Soria, where housing stock grew by 2,156 units for 1,728 new households, and Cáceres, which added 4,916 homes for 4,863 new families.

In relative terms, Malaga's 52% coverage rate of new housing against demographic needs is typical of many other areas. Andalusian provinces like Córdoba mirror this trend (nearly 11,000 new families since 2021 versus ~6,000 new homes), as do holiday destinations like the Balearic Islands (28,410 new households versus 15,316 new builds). Interior regions like Valladolid (12,147 new households vs ~6,400 builds) and Guadalajara (10,369 households vs 5,399 builds) show similar patterns.

However, in other parts of Spain, the supply gap is far wider in percentage terms. In Castellón, housing stock grew by only 3,284 units while households grew by over 23,600 - meaning new supply covered just 14% of demand. Similar severe imbalances affect Tarragona (33,539 households vs 5,744 builds), as well as Lleida, Almería, and Valencia, where new construction covers barely 20% of demand.

The balance improves in areas like Asturias, Guipúzcoa, and Navarre, where housing construction over the last five years covered 70% of new household creation.

How many unsold properties are there?

Parallel figures from the Ministry of Housing show that Malaga has 5,424 completed, unsold homes. This figure contrasts with Andalucía's regional total of 68,897, where the bulk of unsold stock is concentrated in Seville (22,447), Almería (13,371), and Granada (10,212). Malaga’s unsold inventory grew slightly over the past year (up from 4,249 in 2024), though it remains below the 6,150 unsold homes recorded at the end of 2020.

Malaga's unsold inventory accounts for just 0.53% of its overall housing stock - significantly lower than the national average of 1.67% (representing 452,670 unsold homes across Spain). By comparison, unsold properties make up 2.4% of total stock in Seville and over 3% in Almería. These metrics indicate that Málaga is absorbing new build developments at a faster pace than most other regions.

Unsold homes in Malaga represent just 1.20% of Spain’s total completed, unsold inventory, compared to nearly 5% in Seville. Andalucía as a whole accounts for 15% of all unsold properties nationwide, with its ~69,000 unsold homes making up a sizable portion of the 452,000+ total across the country.

Explore the main Malaga province regional section