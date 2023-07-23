Hot 'terral' wind returns to Malaga and Costa del Sol bringing with it a new yellow warning for Monday

Almudena Nogués Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

After saying goodbye to a week marked by stifling heat, with highs above 40C, the province will face the final stretch of July with the mercury on the rise again. Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) has issued a yellow warning for high temperatures for Monday. The alert will be in force between 1pm and 9pm tomorrow, with the possibility of highs of 36 degrees along the western stretch of the Costa del Sol (from Malaga to Estepona) and inland points of the Guadalhorce valley.

"On Monday and Tuesday maximum temperatures will fall in many parts of Andalucía, but will rise where the westerly 'terral' wind blows from inland, as is the case in areas of the province of Malaga and inland Almeria," said weather expert José Luis Escudero in his SUR blog Storms and Lightning.

In Malaga, where this situation occurs, the mercury could move between 34 and 37C and "in the Ronda and Antequera areas between 28 and 34 degrees," he added. In Malaga city, Aemet forecasts minimums of 25 degrees and maximums of 38C for tomorrow.

On Tuesday the terral wind will continue to blow in Malaga, but the good news, Escudero said, is that it will be "very mild". "In the Ronda and Antequera areas the maximum temperatures will range between 28 and 33 degrees, which for the end of July is very good. In the rest of Andalucía temperatures will be below average," he said.

Fans and air conditioners will once again be needed with the heat which, combined with coastal phenomena, will be the main features Aemet has activated another yellow warning for wind from the west and southwest with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h (Force 7) and waves of 2 to 3 metres. It will affect the western Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce valley between 12.00 noon and 11.59pm on Monday. Gusts of 25 kilometres per hour are expected in Malaga city.