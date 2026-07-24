Malaga province approaches record high electricity demand due to the heatwave

Malaga households' electricity bills will reflect the intense heatwave taking place these days.

At 9.18 pm on Wednesday, the province recorded its highest peak ... electricity demand so far this summer at 1,411 megawatts, meaning that Malaga is now approaching its all-time record of 1,471 megawatts.

The previous record, however, was set during the unusual cold spell on 8 January 2009, according to data from energy company Endesa.

These figures reflect the time of day when the highest demand for electricity is recorded, which is not the same as total demand. Nevertheless, this is the figure that is routinely used as a benchmark to measure the strain of demand on the energy system.

The scorching temperatures at the moment and the persistence of the current heatwave also serve as a comparison to previous year. The peak in demand last year occurred on 23 July, but the maximum stood at 1,199.58 megawatts. Furthermore, the monthly peak in 2025 was 1,259 MW: a far cry from the current situation.

1,411 megawatts The highest electricity demand this summer (so far), which means that Malaga is now approaching its all-time record of 1,471 megawatts, set during a cold spell.

It is also interesting to analyse what happened on the previous days. Although the peak occurred on Wednesday, demand was almost the same on Monday and Tuesday. The week began with a peak of 1,396 megawatts, which rose to 1,400 the following day.

Electricity bill

With figures like these, the heatwave is bound to lead to a rise in electricity bills for most households in Malaga. As a rough guide, based on average energy demand of domestic appliances and data from public bodies such as the IDAE, Endesa estimates that the cost of running an air-conditioning unit is approximately between 0.20 and 0.60 euros per hour of operation.

This falls to between 0.01 and 0.03 euros in the case of a conventional fan. Other factors also play a part, such as the indoor temperature, humidity, the level of insulation in the home and how each air-conditioning unit is used.

Although its annual share is around 7.5 per cent, air conditioning has the greatest impact on the electricity bill during the hottest months.

As a general guideline, setting it to 27C ensures comfort, as energy demand rises by eight per cent for every degree lower. It is also advisable to programme the air conditioning to run during off-peak hours to reduce costs and make the most of the cooler nighttime temperatures.

Close to the record

The weather we've been having of late is forcing people in Malaga to resort to all sorts of cooling solutions. As if the heatwave weren't enough, which has made Álora the hottest town in the province, with six consecutive days of temperatures topping 41C, this Thursday the terral wind pushed new highs.

We will still have to wait for the official figures to be confirmed, but temperatures in the Guadalhorce area have been hovering close to the province's all-time high: the 45C on 1 August 2020. Similarly, the hottest night was the following day (2 August), when the temperature did not drop below 28.9C.

44.5C was the official maximum temperature recorded at the Aemet station in Coín on Thursday, although a private station in Pizarra recorded 45C

Pending Aemet's confirmation, a private weather station in Pizarra recorded a temperature of 46C on Thursday. If confirmed, it would have set a new provincial record for the highest temperature.

Mayor of Pizarra Félix Lozano said that a street thermometer in the shade had also recorded the same figure. "The heat hits you in the face when you step outside (...) The air is so hot that it's hard to breathe," he said.

As a result, the town hall has advised residents not to go out. As a special measure, the municipal swimming pool was even open on Thursday night, between 11pm and 1am.

Meanwhile, the official Aemet weather station in Coín recorded a temperature of 44.5C. Temperatures in Cártama reached 43C and 44.3C in Manilva. Meanwhile, the terral was barely noticeable in the city of Malaga: at the airport, the day's high was 38.4C.

The amber alert remains in place

The Malaga meteorological centre has issued an amber alert (moderate risk) for Friday, particularly for the Guadalhorce Valley and the Costa del Sol. This will be the third time this summer that the weather maps for this specific area will have turned orange, following the warnings on Thursday and last Friday, 17 July.

Malaga city barely felt the warm westerly wind on Thursday. Temperatures on Friday, however, are likely to reach 40C. "The temperature at the airport could reach 42C, which means a red alert," SUR's weather expert José Luis Escudero said.

At last, the weather is set to take a turn this weekend… for the better. At midday on Sunday, the easterly wind is expected to set in, leading to a sharp drop in temperatures, which will be even more noticeable in terms of the wind chill due to the contrast with previous days.

In Malaga city, temperatures will hover around 31-32C; between 33C and 35C in Álora and Pizarra; and around 31C in Ronda. Furthermore, the haze will finally clear and the air will be cleaner next week. Similarly, the African air mass will also be replaced by a cooler, more humid one.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province