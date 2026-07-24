Malaga city expects highs of over 40C this Friday under the amber alert

A couple walking under an umbrella on a hot day in Malaga.

Isabel Méndez Málaga 24/07/2026 a las 11:04h.

The whole of Malaga province will experience intense heat this Friday, with temperatures exceeding 40C again, depending on the area.

The Aemet state meteorological agency ... will maintain the amber weather alert in the Costa del Sol, which includes Malaga city, and the Guadalhorce Valley from 11am to 9pm.