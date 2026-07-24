Weather
Malaga city expects highs of over 40C this Friday under the amber alert
The Guadalhorce Valley and the Axarquía area will also be on alert for most of the day
The whole of Malaga province will experience intense heat this Friday, with temperatures exceeding 40C again, depending on the area.
The Aemet state meteorological agency ... will maintain the amber weather alert in the Costa del Sol, which includes Malaga city, and the Guadalhorce Valley from 11am to 9pm.
Locally, temperatures are likely to reach 42C.
The Axarquía area will be under a yellow warning for temperatures +/- 38C between 1pm and 9pm.
This is the third time this summer that the meteorological station has issued amber warnings (significant danger) for Malaga province, following the warnings last Friday, 17 July, and this Thursday.
On Thursday, Coín recorded the third-highest temperature in Spain, at 44.5C, with similar maximum temperatures in Pizarra and Cártama.