Two-year-old boy in critical condition after falling from a second floor in Alhaurín el Grande The child was transferred from the town by air ambulance and has been admitted to the intensive care unit of a Malaga hospital

A two-year-old boy has been rushed to the Materno Infantil Hospital in Malaga after falling from a second floor in Alhaurín el Grande. According to the sources consulted by SUR, his condition is described as ‘critical’.

The alarm was raised at around 2.30 pm on Tuesday, 15 February, when the 112 Andalucía emergency service control room received a call informing that a child had fallen from a building located on Calle Cártama in the Guadalhorce valley town.

When members of the Local Police force, Guardia Civil and 061 health personnel arrived on the scene they found the child's parents and several neighbours completely devastated by what had happened.

The health workers worked to stabilise the little boy in the ambulance and took him to the Alhaurín el Grande football field. From there, due to the seriousness of his injuries, he was transferred by helicopter to hospital in Malaga.

Sources have reported that the child is in critical condition and remains admitted to the intensive care unit.