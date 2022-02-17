Tickets go on sale to visit the house museum of Antonio Gala in Alhaurín el Grande La Baltasara, the summer residence of the controversial writer and poet, will open its doors to the public on Tuesday 1 March

After several months of renovation work, Finca La Baltasara, the summer residence of the writer and poet, Antonio Gala, will open its doors to public on Tuesday 1 March. The estate in Alhaurín el Grande, where the controversial writer lived for more than 30 years, has been converted into the Antonio Gala House Museum. Tickets are now on sale to visit the house, where he wrote a large proportion of his work.

The museum displays many of Gala’s personal belongings and furniture, along with his extensive library.

A graduate in law, philosophy, politics and economics, the 91-year-old author has written in a wide variety of genres and he has been awarded numerous prizes, not only within the field of poetry, but also for his contributions to theatre and television.

Whilst living in the 18th century country mansion, Gala created works such as The Crimson Manuscript, which earned him the Planet Award in 1990.

The museum will open from Tuesday to Sunday, and tickets, which cost three euros, can be purchased from www.casamuseoantoniogala.es or from the municipal library in Alhaurín el Grande. Students and senior citizens will enjoy a reduced rate of one euro, while children under five and those with restricted mobility will have free entry.