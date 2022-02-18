The second phase of repopulation of Spanish firs in the Sierra Negra de Coín ends The plantation, which includes 1,000 fir trees, is part of a massive reforestation project launched by the Ministry of Environment of the Junta de Andalucía

The second phase of repopulation of Spanish firs in the Sierra Negra de Coín has been completed after a total of 1,000 fir trees were transplanted in the natural enclave.

The massive reforestation project, which was launched by the Ministry of Environment of the Junta de Andalucía and paid for by Prodomasa, is part of the recovery and conservation program for the Pinsapo, a unique species at high risk of extinction.

The project was developed in two phases, the first in 2021 and the second in 2022.

The planting has been carried out by a company that specialises in forestry work, with an investment of almost 40,000 euros contributed by Prodomasa, a company which has established itself as one of the most important leaders in the sector of extraction and transformation of Dolomitic minerals.

An exhaustive study of a high scientific level has been carried out since 2018 for the recovery of the Spanish fir, which determines the possible plantation areas that meet a series of morphological and climatic geographical conditions that favour the development and proliferation of the 'Andalusian fir'. The study opted for the Sierra Negra area as the ideal place for these specimens to grasp and form part of the landscape.