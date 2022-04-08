Restaurants and confectioners participate in Flavour of Easter initiative in Alhaurín el Grande In total, eight confectioneries and eleven bars and restaurants will participate by offering the most traditional dishes and pastries in a bid to boost gastronomic tourism during the Holy Week festivities

A total of 19 restaurants and patisseries in Alhaurín el Grande are taking part in the eleventh edition of the gastronomic initiative, El Sabor de Semana Santa (the taste of Holy Week), which will take place from Friday 8 until Sunday 17 April.

In total, eight confectioneries and eleven bars and restaurants will participate by offering the most traditional dishes and pastries in a bid to boost gastronomic tourism the municipality during the Easter festivities.

As in previous years, the town hall, with the support of the Brotherhoods and the local business association, has published a pocket guide which includes information in Spanish and English on the itineraries of the processional routes of the Brotherhood of Nuestro Padre Jesús Nazareno (moraos) and the Brotherhood of Santa Vera Cruz (verdes).

As well, the guide, which is also available in a digital format, contains a directory about the businesses that are participating in the initiative.

The town’s mayor, Toñi Ledesma, said: “Projects like this seek to value the uniqueness of Holy Week in Alhaurín, which goes hand in hand with entrepreneurs in the gastronomic and accommodation sectors. It is essential to develop together a larger, more attractive, municipality where the people who visit us have an interest in staying or returning.

Ledesma also thanked the brotherhoods for the “commendable work” they carry out each year to present “this unique spectacle”.