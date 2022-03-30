New play area in Cártama to highlight the reconquest of Spain The 335-square-metre park will include the installation of seven climbing frames that have been inspired mainly by the San Pedro Apóstol church and its bell tower

The park will be completely renovated with an historical theme that relates to the town’s most historic buildings. / SUR

Cártama town hall has announced a project to completely remodel the Santo Cristo children’s playground with an historical theme that relates to the town’s most historic buildings.

The 335-square-metre park will include the installation of seven climbing frames and exercise apparatus - the highest of which will be seven metres – that have been inspired mainly by the San Pedro Apóstol church and its bell tower.

The facility will have slides, ramps and a climbing wall, with access bridges between the towers.

Spanish history

The theme of the structure will highlight the reconquest of Spain by the Catholic Monarchs and will include decorative elements that relate to this period of Spanish history, including shields, coats of arms and horses.

The new park will also have swings and a carousel, while the play area will be complemented by a 175-square-metre artificial turf area.

The work has a budget 127,721 euros and will be carried out by the Contenur S.L. construction company.

The project is part of the town hall’s commitment to improve the parks and green spaces of the municipality, which has included renovation works to the Parque Bolivia and the Parque La Mata.