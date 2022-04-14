Junta puts a halt to illegal construction on smallholdings in the Cártama countryside Two prefabricated houses have been sealed and three other investigations have been opened into other dwellings in the Dehesa Alta area

The Junta de Andalucía has frozen irregular housing construction on rural land in the Dehesa Alta area of Cártama after an inspection.

Here, different properties have been built on countryside with special protection. Inspectors said that buildings were being put up "without any type of planning permission or authorisation".

Specifically, two prefabricated houses have been sealed and three other investigations have been opened into other dwellings.

These types of controls have been intensified since 2019 in the countryside around Cártama, driven by the increase in detected planning offences and complaints from private individuals and police.

Regional government officials said that if they don't act, the gradual increase in buildings creates whole illegal communities without basic, safe infrastructure or utilities.