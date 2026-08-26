Andalucía declares Cártama under West Nile virus alert following detection of positive mosquito sample

The Andalusian health authorities have placed the Malaga town of Cártama under alert after detecting the West Nile virus in a mosquito sample.

... The positive result, therefore, does not relate to a person, but to specimens captured in traps set up to preventively monitor the circulation of the virus. The municipality will remain under alert until 22 September.

This marks the start of a new phase in the protocol established for such cases. Over the coming weeks, Cártama town hall will step up the municipal vector surveillance and control plan, intensifying both measures to tackle mosquito populations and the search for sites that may facilitate their breeding.

Among the areas that will be given special attention are drains and areas where standing water may accumulate. Such inspections take place throughout the year as a preventative measure, although their frequency will now be increased for as long as the alert level declared by the health authorities remains in force.

Cártama is, therefore, adopting the protocol that has been in place over recent weeks in other municipalities in the province following positive results from entomological surveys.

Avoid breeding grounds

The town hall is also asking for the public's cooperation, particularly to prevent small pools of water from forming in homes, patios and gardens. Buckets, plant pots, toys, containers or any other objects that remain filled with water for several days can become ideal breeding grounds for these insects.

When it comes to avoiding bites, recommendations include fitting mosquito nets to doors and windows, wearing light-coloured clothing that covers most of the skin and using approved repellents where necessary. It is also advisable to take extra precautions at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes tend to be most active.

Gardens with lush vegetation and shaded areas can also provide shelter for adult specimens during the hottest part of the day. The authorities therefore recommend keeping swimming pools, paddling pools and washing-up areas properly maintained, removing any waste that could hold water, and regularly checking small outdoor containers.

The West Nile fever transmits to humans mainly through the bite of infected mosquitoes. According to health authorities, around 80 per cent of infections are asymptomatic and a large proportion of the remaining cases present with mild symptoms similar to those of flu, although in certain cases the disease can lead to serious neurological complications.

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