Andalusian health authorities urge people to avoid mosquito bites after detecting new West Nile virus cases

17/08/2026 a las 13:56h.

Andalucía has raised the number of human cases of the West Nile virus recorded so far in 2026 to 38, after the regional ministry of ... health reported four new positive cases on Friday, all of them in the province of Seville.

The new cases are in Bollullos de la Mitación, Olivares, Seville and Villamanrique de la Condesa, one in each municipality. One is a neuroinvasive case.

The regional government (Junta) has emphasised the need to take protective measures to prevent mosquito bites, particularly among vulnerable people and in those municipalities where a high presence of the mosquito vector has been detected in recent weeks.

The recommendations include using approved insect repellents, covering as much of the body as possible with light-coloured clothing and avoiding perfumes and other strong scents that may attract mosquitoes. It also advises installing mosquito nets, using household insecticides or room sprays and switching off lights when they are not needed.

Also important is to prevent the build-up of stagnant water in swimming pools, paddling pools, washing-up areas, gardens, plant pots, toys or buckets, as these areas can become breeding grounds for mosquito larvae.

Eleven more complicated cases

Of the 38 cases confirmed to date, 27 have presented with mild symptoms and eleven have developed neuroinvasive disease. One person has died and one has fully recovered. The others are currently showing a favourable clinical course.

All cases detected in Andalucía so far this year are in Seville. Villamanrique de la Condesa remains the municipality with the highest number of confirmed cases, with eight, followed by La Puebla del Río and oria del Río, with five each, and Dos Hermanas, with four cases each, and Palomares del Río, with three.

In addition, there are two cases in Almensilla and two in Bollullos de la Mitación, while Los Palacios y Villafranca and Olivares have each recorded one case.

The Junta has also reported that 457 people have undergone lab tests and 119 patients with viral meningitis have undergone screening for arboviral infections. As part of the screening of blood donors, 3,039 tests were carried out between 1 June and 9 August.

Andalusian municipalities on alert

Currently, there are 24 municipalities in Andalucía on alert due to the circulation of the West Nile virus. The latest update includes Pulpí (Almeria), Algodonales (Cadiz), Bollullos de la Mitación, Olivares and Las Cabezas de San Juan (Seville).

The rest of the municipalities are: Salobreña (Granada); Lopera (Jaén); Fuengirola; Mijas (the Las Lagunas area); Malaga city (Campanillas district); Almensilla, Aznalcázar, Benacazón, Bollullos de la Mitación, Castilblanco de los Arroyos, Coria del Río, Dos Hermanas, Gelves, La Puebla del Río, Los Palacios y Villafranca, Mairena del Aljarafe, Palomares del Río, San Juan de Aznalfarache, the city of Seville and Villamanrique de la Condesa (all in Seville).

Declaring an alert area involves stepping up entomological, animal and human surveillance, as well as launching awareness campaigns and strengthening communication with the public to encourage protective measures. Local councils must also step up the control and treatment of mosquitoes that transmit the virus.

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