Malaga province witnesses four road incidents involving children in 24 hours, latest being hit-and-run of two teens on scooter

The Local Police in the Malaga town of Alhaurín el Grande are investigating another road accident involving children, the fourth in the province in just ... 24 hours.

On Wednesday, a car allegedly hit two children, ages 12 and 15, who were riding a scooter, and then fled the scene.

The incident took place on the road to Huertas Bajas at around 6.30pm, when the emergency services received a report about two injured children. By the time the police arrived, however, there was no sign of the suspect and the vehicle involved.

Paramedics also attended the scene, where they treated the teenagers and then took them to hospital. According to sources, the 15-year-old victim sustained more serious injuries and may have a broken collarbone.

Investigators are now trying to locate the suspect and their vehicle, which they believe has a broken windscreen.

The previous accident took place on Tuesday evening in Arroyo de la Miel, in the municipality of Benalmádena, where an Avanza bus hit an eight-year-old child of British origin.

Paramedics also attended the scene and took the boy to the Materno Infantil hospital in Malaga.

The Local Police carried out a breathalyser test on the driver as a standard procedure. The result was negative.

Earlier that day, a 12-year-old boy was hit by a car while on his way to school in Torremolinos. The boy is currently in the Materno Infantil hospital with a skull fracture.

The vehicle fled the scene and the Local Police launched an investigation to try to track down the driver. They found the suspect sitting on a plane ready to take off for Manchester on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday afternoon, a commuter train in Torremolinos struck a four-year-old boy. According to sources, the child is in hospital and under observation.

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