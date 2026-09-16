Twelve-year-old boy from Torremolinos suffers skull fracture following hit-and-run

A 12-year-old boy is in hospital with a skull fracture after being hit by a car while on his way to school in ... Torremolinos on Tuesday, 15 September.

According to sources close to the investigation, the driver fled the scene after the accident. The Local Police have launched an investigation to try to track down the driver.

The incident happened on the first day of the school year for secondary schools in Andalucía. It was 9.45am, when a white Opel Corsa hit the student from IES Concha Méndez Cuesta, some 800 metres from the school.

The boy was allegedly at a pedestrian crossing.

The emergency services immediately mobilised the Local Police and paramedics. However, a member of the public took the child to hospital.

According to sources, the boy remains in hospital, having sustained serious injuries, including a skull fracture. However, his condition is stable and he is awaiting further medical tests.

Meanwhile, the police are continuing their investigation to establish the circumstances of the incident and locate the person believed to be responsible for the collision.

Another minor hit by a car this summer in Malaga province

This summer, the National Police arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly deliberately running over a 17-year-old tourist with his car. The victim was seriously injured and had to undergo surgery.

An argument between the two parties allegedly triggered the attack by the suspect, who fled the scene after the incident.

Witnesses reported that the driver reversed the car and positioned it so that it was facing the boy, deliberately running him over. The wheels on the left-hand side of the vehicle ran over one of the victim's legs.

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