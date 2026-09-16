Hit-and-run driver who ran over a child in Torremolinos is arrested at airport about to take off for Manchester

It was a matter of minutes. The speed and coordination with which the officers acted proved decisive on Wednesday in apprehending the driver who allegedly fled the scene on Tuesday after hitting a 12-year-old boy in Torremolinos ... . The suspect was already seated on board a plane, ready to take off for Manchester when the arrest took place.

The investigation was launched immediately following the accident, which occurred at a quarter to ten in the morning on Tuesday 15 September, coinciding with the first day of the school year for secondary pupils. The boy was on his way to IES Concha Méndez Cuesta when, near the El Pinillo school, he crossed at a pedestrian crossing and was struck by a car. The boy was admitted to the Malaga children's hospital with a skull fracture.

The investigations carried out by the Local Police made it possible to identify the vehicle involved - a white Opel Corsa - and to confirm that it belonged to a car hire company. Following the trail of the car and its driver, officers travelled to Malaga Airport, where they discovered that the suspect was due to leave the country this Wednesday.

In light of this, the Local Police coordinated the operation with the National Police, whose officers located the suspect on board the aircraft and removed him from the plane before it took off.

Subsequently, the Torremolinos Local Police arrested him on suspicion of causing the road traffic accident and took him to the police station. According to municipal sources, the man remains at the Local Police headquarters pending his appearance in court.

The victim remains in the Materno children's hospital in Malaga due to the skull fracture he sustained in the crash, while awaiting further medical tests.

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