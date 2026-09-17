Driver who fled after hitting two children on scooter in Alhaurín el Grande identified

The Alhaurín el Grande Local Police have identified the driver who fled the scene on Wednesday after hitting two children, ages 12 and 15, in ... the Huertas Bajas area.

The incident took place in the afternoon. The car hit the victims while they were riding an electric scooter and fled the scene.

The police tracked down the driver and his vehicle after reviewing security camera footage in the early hours of the morning.

The suspect, who lives outside the town, is under investigation for his alleged involvement in a road safety offence and for leaving the scene of an accident.

When the police approached him, the man expressed his willingness to cooperate and explained his flight from the scene by stating that he had panicked.

The Local Police have summoned him to give a statement next week. The car will undergo a visual inspection and the police will forward the case to the court.

As for the condition of the victims, the 15-year-old boy riding the scooter bore the brunt of the impact and was taken away by ambulance with a suspected hip fracture.

The 12-year-old was virtually unharmed and provided the police with a physical description of the driver, as well as details of the car, which helped guide the investigation. Both are recovering well.

This incident brings the number of road accidents involving children in the province of Malaga within a 24-hour period to four.

On Wednesday morning, the police detained at Malaga Airport the driver who had run over a 12-year-old boy in Torremolinos and fled the scene. He was about to take off for Manchester.

On Tuesday evening a bus hit an eight-year-old British boy in Benalmádena. On Wednesday afternoon, a commuter train in Torremolinos struck a four-year-old boy.

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