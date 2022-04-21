Classic car and motorcycle meeting returns to Coín during May fair Organised by the Association of Classic Motorcycles of Coín, it will also include a convoy of all participating vehicles passing through the streets of the town

Classic motorcycles and vintage cars from all over the province and other parts of Andalucía will converge on the San Augustín Park in Coín on Sunday 1 May for the ninth edition of the Quedada de Motos Clásicas y de Coches Clásicos.

Organised by the Association of Classic Motorcycles of Coín, with the support of the town hall, the meeting will begin at 9am, when registration will open for the contest for the best retro car and motorcycle, which will be followed at midday by a convoy of all participating vehicles through the streets of Coín.

The requirement to participate in the contest is that the motorcycles and the cars are at least 25 years old. The registration fee is five euros, and the first 100 will receive a commemorative t-shirt.

The president of the association, José Mate, highlighted “the desire and enthusiasm” of the group to recover this event, which coincides with the May fair, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

He also explained that the poster for the event features the motorcycles of two members of the club who died during the pandemic.

“The poster is a tribute to José Solano and Diego Lucena, who were standard bearers for our association, and to their families for their great contribution to the entire group," Mate said.