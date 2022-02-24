Cártama town hall to begin essential renovation of Calle Presidente Calvo Sotelo The works will involve the replacement of the sewer network and water pipes, the installation of new street lighting and the renovation of the pavement

Cártama town hall has announced plans to carry out the essential remodelling of the section of Calle Presidente Calvo Sotelo located between Calle Rey Juan Carlos I and Plaza de la Constitución. The work, which will be carried out by Baural Soluciones S.L, has a budget of 110,774.04 euros and is expected to begin at the end of March, with an execution period of three months.

The works will consist of the replacement of the sewer network and water pipes, the installation of new street lighting and the renovation of the pavement, which will consist of decorative mosaic and granite tiles.

The street is located in the area qualified as an archaeological site of the Roman City of Cártama, so three archaeological surveys were carried out in order to catalogue and protect the Roman remains found in the area before the renovations could begin.

The project is part of the plan carried out by the council to enhance the value of the historic centre of the town by renovating the most emblematic streets and preserving its historical heritage.